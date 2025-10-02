AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

