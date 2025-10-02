DMKC Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

