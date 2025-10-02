Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.18 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

