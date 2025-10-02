iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

