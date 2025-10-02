Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 1,154 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,192 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $397.46 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.