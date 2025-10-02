Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,357 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 28,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 15,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $397.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

