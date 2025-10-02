Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 6,438 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $397.46 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $395.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

