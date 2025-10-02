199 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Purchased by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,155.95. The company has a market cap of $497.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

