Kennebec Savings Bank Acquires 155 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,211,000 after purchasing an additional 150,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,416,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.53.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CAT opened at $480.99 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $485.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.35. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

