Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Acquired by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $216.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

