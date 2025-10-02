Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

