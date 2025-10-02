ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 97,939 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,939 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

