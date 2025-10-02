ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $222,000. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.7% during the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

