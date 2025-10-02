Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $216.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.