Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,046,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $247,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

