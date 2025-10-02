iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Vicus Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 538,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.18 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

