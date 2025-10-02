Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,200 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,605,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 172,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $289.68 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

