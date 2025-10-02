Medtronic PLC $MDT Holdings Lowered by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 810,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after buying an additional 756,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,708,220,000 after buying an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

