Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,381 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.87. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total value of $597,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,738,224.67. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,825,358. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

