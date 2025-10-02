Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,505 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,619,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $347.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

