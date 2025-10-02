Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Holdings Decreased by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 74,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,572,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 248,144 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 355,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

