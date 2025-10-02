Riverview Trust Co Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $356.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $356.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

