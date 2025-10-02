Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd Invests $133,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $286.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.70. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

