iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 26.0%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.