RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 625.8% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $471.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $473.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

