ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $63,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,168,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $212.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

