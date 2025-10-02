Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $485,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Booking by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,807.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,350.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,533.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,285.05. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,060.98 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

