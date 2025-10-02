iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is TPG Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

