Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

