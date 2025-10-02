SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 34 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

