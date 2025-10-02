Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,381 iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.