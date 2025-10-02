ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $788.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 target price (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.13.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

