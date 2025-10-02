AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 5.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $497.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,155.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.03.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

