Northstar Group Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $141.08 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

