Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 1,507 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

