Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,173 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $218.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.