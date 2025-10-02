Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8%
CAT opened at $480.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $485.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.53.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.