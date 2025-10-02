Trust Co of Kansas Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 189.4% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,554,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,356,000 after purchasing an additional 423,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

