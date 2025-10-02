Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 462 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $606.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $248.50 and a one year high of $677.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $624.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

