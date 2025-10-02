Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

