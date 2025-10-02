Truist Financial Corp Sells 206,496 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 206,496 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $77,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3%

AMAT stock opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $218.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

