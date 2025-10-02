PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

