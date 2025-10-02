Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $216.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $217.32. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

