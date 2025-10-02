McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $167.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,923 shares of company stock worth $25,932,955 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

