Vicus Capital Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

