Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,504 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

