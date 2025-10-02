SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 6,430 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after purchasing an additional 773,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $825.92 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $733.71 and a 200-day moving average of $766.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

