Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Lowered by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 137.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 8.2%

LLY opened at $825.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $781.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $733.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

