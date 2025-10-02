Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 760 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.0% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $59,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $328.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $297.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $349.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.95.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

