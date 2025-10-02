Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $289.68 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $825.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.24.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

